Thieves distract employee, steal wallets from gym lockers

​JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies now say four wallets were stolen from a gym in mid-April.

The wallets were taken on April 16 from the locker area of Vasa Fitness on West Bowles Avenue.

Deputies say three men, pictured in surveillance footage, worked together as a team. Authorities said one suspect distracted a front-desk gym employee, while the other two checked for unlocked lockers.

“If you don’t lock them up, you’re in just as much risk of getting that stuff stolen,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Karlyn Tilley said.

The suspects used one stolen credit card to charge $2,500 at Best Buy.

“The idea is: you’re not making it easy for people to steal your things,” Tilley said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

