There's An Insane Secret Starbucks Menu That You Absolutely Need To Know About

Your daily Starbucks habit is about to cost you a little more. Apparently, there's a Starbucks secret menu for dogs, and let's be honest: That's more Instagrammable than any PSL or red cup will ever be.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office in Saint Augustine, FL, shared a few photos on its Facebook page of deputies and dogs stopping by the chain for a late-night treat, and if you think cops are the only ones that rely on coffee to get them through all-nighters, think again. These pampered pooches were treated to PUP-accinos. Sometimes a bone just isn't going to cut it.

OK, don't freak out: There's no actual coffee in the cups. Instead, it's a Starbucks cup with whipped cream inside, which the dogs were all about. K-9 Grimm devoured his treat, but even pups aren't immune to a whipped cream mustache.

The dog secret menu is not only an insanely fun way to treat your pup, but it also justifies ordering a straight-up cup of whipped cream without shame. Make that two - no dog wants to snack alone, right? You might as well join him.

[h/t WOKV]

