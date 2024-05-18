Theodore meth dealer receives prison sentence: USDOJ

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Theodore man was sentenced to 90 months in prison on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Court documents say Jason Duane Reynolds, 45, was involved with several other people in a “large-scale conspiracy” where significant amounts of methamphetamine were distributed in both Alabama and Mississippi.

Jason Duane Reynolds (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies pulled Reynolds over in April 2022, and they found methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Investigators learned Reynolds was connected with conspirators that local and federal investigators had identified as methamphetamine targets.

“Reynolds was held accountable for approximately 224 grams of methamphetamine actual that was distributed during the conspiracy, while other conspirators were involved with multiple kilograms of the substance,” the USDOJ release said.

United States District Court Judge Kristi K. Dubose imposed Reynolds’ 90-month sentence. Reynolds will also serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.

“Drug abuse testing and treatment was ordered as a special condition of Reynolds’ supervision,” the USDOJ release said. “The judge did not impose a fine, but ordered that Reynolds pay $100 in special mandatory assessments.”

The Southern District of Alabama’s U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello made the annoucnmenent.

The investigation included the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Mobile Police Department; the Drug Enforcement Administration; and Homeland Security Investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gloria A. Bedwell prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.

The investigation was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.

“OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organization that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks,” the USDOJ release said.

