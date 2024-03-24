Then & Now: Do you know where this is?

Shortly before it went bankrupt, Stirling Homex Corp. hauled the components of 26 apartments from its New York headquarters to Central Massachusetts.

The company was a major manufacturer of modular prefabricated homes, its low-cost approach favored by public-housing organizations. Founder David Stirling was known as the Henry Ford of the housing industry.

This week's Then photo, from Aug. 8, 1970, shows the delivery and installation of Stirling Homex buildings at what used to be an open field. A local housing authority contracted with the company to build a turnkey apartment complex. The formal transfer took place Oct. 8, 1970.

Within two years, Stirling Homex was out of business, done in by shady bookkeeping. Banks called for immediate loan repayments.

Meantime, the housing complex remains, aided by renovations over the years. The upper-level wood siding delivered by Stirling Homex was replaced by vinyl siding years ago.

