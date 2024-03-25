The Morning After: The Rabbit R1 starts shipping next week

According to Rabbit, the first batch of US pre-orders will ship on March 31. But stay patient, as it’ll take a few weeks for the devices to get to their destinations. The company estimates the first R1 orders will be in customers’ hands “around April 24.”

The Rabbit R1 generated equal amounts of hype and questions regarding next-gen AI hardware and whether it can deliver on the heady demos and press releases. I will say, though, the R1, co-designed by Teenage Engineering, is a pretty piece of tech.

The odds are fairly low that you’ll have to worry about it.

University security researchers found a chip-level exploit in Apple Silicon-powered Macs. The group says the flaw can bypass the computer’s encryption and access its security keys. However, hackers would need to circumvent Apple’s Gatekeeper protections, install a malicious app and let the software run for 10 hours — in addition to other complex conditions. As long as you have Apple’s Gatekeeper turned on (the default), you won’t be able to install such malicious apps anyway.

Lawmakers have participated in classified briefings about the app.

As the Senate considers a bill that would force the sale or ban of TikTok, lawmakers have heard directly from intelligence officials about the app’s alleged national security threat. Now, two senators are asking the office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify and make public what the agency has shared.

Posting ass and… ‘insect’?

Instead of a suggestive tease, spam bots in the Instagram universe are now more likely to post a single, inoffensive, completely irrelevant-to-the-subject word, sometimes accompanied by an emoji or two. That’s partially because Instagram’s word filters won’t catch them, but it’s simply a numbers game. Cheyenne MacDonald takes a closer look.

