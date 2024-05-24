'That's not my dog': Video shows Montana man on pizza run drive off in wrong car

Accidentally getting into the wrong car is embarrassing enough, but it took a 53-year-old Montana man a little longer than most to realize his mistake.

Vincent Zepeda hopped into a stranger's car on April 25 and drove off, thinking he was in his own vehicle. Only when he noticed an unfamiliar dog chilling in the back seat and salivating over a pizza did he realize his mistake.

In a nearly minute-long clip obtained by Storyful that Zepeda took from inside the wrong car, he points to a red Honda CR-V, saying: "This is my car." Zepeda then parks the mistaken car next to his own.

"This is why you should not leave a key fob in your car because I got in with my pizza from (Higherground Brewing Co.) and got the (expletive) scared out of me by this dog," he says. "That's not my dog or my car."

A white dog is seen in the video lying down on the back seat and gazing at the pizza.

The white dog Vincent Zepeda found in the back of the Honda CR-V he mistakenly entered.

Bad weather a contributing factor in mistaken vehicle

In an interview with USA TODAY on Friday, Zepeda said that on the day he got into the wrong car, it was freezing rain mixed with snow and that he ran to the car with a pizza box over his head to keep dry, which helps explain how he got into the wrong CR-V.

"As I was backing out, turning and blinking toward my ex-wife's apartment, I had a sensation that there's something in the back," Zepeda said.

Zepeda's family has a silver Labrador named Panda who often rides in the rear of their Honda CR-V.

"I thought to myself, 'Did I load Panda?' It was such a quick trip," Zepeda said. "When I looked over my shoulder and saw the look on that dog, it was surreal because I also had an English lab that looked just like that ... Then I noticed the key fob in the center console, which explained everything."

That's because Zepeda had his own key fob in his pocket.

Zepeda did not find the owner of the other Honda CR-V because he did not want to go back into the bar and go "table to table to see whose car he had just driven."

Vincent Zepeda's Honda CR-V and the other Honda CR-V he mistakenly entered.

Both Honda CR-Vs looked identical

Both vehicles in the clip look identical, with the only difference being that one has a cargo carrier on its roof. Zepeda said he did not notice the cargo box initially because he was looking down when he got in the car.

Before the video ends, Zepeda is heard laughing with a friend and walking away. "I have those moments," he says.

Zepeda said he taped the incident mostly for his six children to teach them not to leave their key fobs in their vehicles.

"Someone could mistake your car and get in," according to Zepeda. "My mind never went to 'Wow, you just stole someone's car and kidnapped their dog.'"

