Thai activist's death in custody reignites calls for justice reform in Thailand

The death of a 28-year-old Thai activist in pre-trial detention earlier this month has reignited calls for reform in Thailand's justice system.

Key points:

Advocates have called for the release of all individuals facing unjust detention and for authorities to drop charges against them.

Thai authorities said Sanesangkhom died on May 14 after suffering a cardiac arrest while in custody on lese majeste charges (insulting the monarchy).

Netiporn "Bung" Sanesangkhom, a member of pro-democracy group Thalu Wang, went on a hunger strike to protest her detention and demand judicial reform.

The details:

Thailand's lese majeste law, which prohibits any criticism of the monarchy, carries severe penalties and has been increasingly enforced since the 2014 military coup. While the government claims it's necessary to protect the monarchy, the law has sparked criticism for its harshness and stifling of free speech.

Sanesangkhom, who has joined pro-democracy protests challenging the monarchy's power since 2020, was arrested on Jan. 26. She faced seven criminal cases, including a lese majeste case filed against her for holding up a banner questioning the inconvenience caused by a royal procession in a Bangkok mall in 2022. Another lese majeste charge stems from a similar protest where she questioned the king's unrestricted use of power.

While awaiting trial, she began a 65-day hunger strike to protest her and other dissidents’ detention. Despite declining health, Sanesangkhom's bail requests were denied. Thailand’s Corrections Department said her death was caused by a “sudden cardiac arrest.” An autopsy is underway to determine the exact cause of death.