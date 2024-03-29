Texas woman acquitted of voter fraud in high profile case says it's her 'duty' to continue voting rights advocacy

The Texas woman whose five-year sentence for voter fraud was thrown out by an appeals court Thursday said she plans to strengthen her efforts to promote voting rights.

“If anything we are ramping up now that I have been acquitted. There will be no stopping of any kind,” Crystal Mason said in a statement Friday to NBC News.

“Stopping now would mean my story doesn’t have legs, leverage and longevity," she added. "It’s more than a passion, I feel it’s my duty.”

Mason was sentenced to prison in 2018 for voting illegally in the 2016 election, but testified that she did not know that she was ineligible to vote after being convicted of tax fraud in 2011. She said she had cast a provisional ballot with the help of a poll worker.

Her case garnered national attention, and an appeals court ultimately overturned her sentence. Second District Appeals Court Justice Wade Birdwell wrote in his decision Thursday that “finding Mason to be not credible — and disbelieving her protestation of actual knowledge — does not suffice as proof of guilt.”

In 2021, Mason founded Crystal Mason The Fight, a nonprofit that she described as “a testament to what black and brown people face not only with voter suppression but oppression in general.”

Mason said the organization has helped her “become an advocate for voter education, voter registration and voting rights as a whole.”

And now that she's been acquitted, Mason said she is more inspired to push forward.

Mason said that "over 90% of my family members are now deputized registrars." At "both local and national elections we are on the streets, in the communities educating, knocking doors and ensuring people exercise their rights."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com