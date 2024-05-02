Texas Tech launches $10K degree completion program

May 1—Texas Tech University is introducing its first-ever $10K Degree Completion Program through Texas Tech University Online and its new Texas Tech DFW site in Irving beginning May 1.

The new initiative is designed to offer an affordable and flexible pathway for non-traditional students who have accumulated some college credits but have not yet completed their bachelor's degree. It also is an ideal option for working professionals seeking to advance their careers through higher education.

"This program not only serves a significant population in the DFW area, but across the state and nation," Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said in a news release. "It represents the continuing effort of Texas Tech to provide a flexible and affordable pathway for nontraditional students to achieve a college degree."

Students can begin their educational journey with no financial commitment through free microcredential courses offered as a blend of online learning and in-person supplemental instruction at the Texas Tech DFW site. Participants can also leverage their past work and life experiences to earn up to nine free credit hours through their prior learning experience. Those nine, plus the free microcredential hours, are equivalent to 21 free hours, which will help students save time and money.

Upon completion of the microcredentials, learners will be admitted to the bachelor's program and finish the remainder of their courses online, choosing between a Bachelor of Arts in University Studies or a Bachelor of Science in Leadership Studies.

For those who have completed at least 80 credit hours, the bachelor's degree is attainable for as little as $10,000. For individuals with fewer than 80 hours, the program will work to make the degree as affordable as possible, but their cost might be slightly higher than $10K. This still presents significant cost savings compared to traditional degree completion pathways, enhancing affordability for students. Individual pricing will vary based on each student's transfer credits and prior learning experiences. An adviser will assist students in estimating total cost.

Throughout the program, students can take advantage of flexible course offerings, including online and hybrid formats, allowing them to balance education with work and other commitments.