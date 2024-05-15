Do I need a Texas Real ID? When’s the new deadline? Here’s what you need to know

This time next year travelers will be required to have a Real ID to fly in Texas. The Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline from May 3, 2023 to May 7, 2025 to give residents time to comply with the new law.

“DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas in a press release . “DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

So what exactly is a Real ID and what is the law that will enforce Texans to have it in 2025?

The Real ID is a drivers license or identification card marked with a gold circle with an inset star located in the upper right-hand corner. It was designed in an effort by states and the federal government to combat terrorism, identity theft, and other crimes by strengthening security of the issuance process.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Real ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 in response to the terrorist attacks on 9/11. The act establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. Those standards include:

Requiring proof of identity, date of birth, social security number, lawful status, and primary residence address

Verifying the authenticity of the documents presented for issuance

Incorporating additional security features into the card, and

Increasing security and privacy of personal information collected during the issuance process.

Real ID’s are compliant in all 50 states, while enhanced IDs serve as an alternative to Canadian passports for entry into the US by land or sea. Enhanced IDs have privacy protection measures, including an RFID chip with no personally identifiable information stored.

Under the Real ID Act, you must have a license or ID card that is compliant to enter federal buildings or fly in the U.S. To get a Real ID you need the following documents:

An original or certified copy of a Birth Certificate or an unexpired U.S. Passport Book or Card

Social Security Card

Current Texas Vehicle Registration or Title

Current Car Insurance Policy or Car Insurance Statement

If your name changed, legal documents showing proof of name change from your birth name