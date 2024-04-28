Texas man will not get $100 million or free Walmart shopping for life after judge tosses lawsuits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A judge has thrown out two lawsuits filed by a Texas man who sued Walmart in federal court for $100 million — or “unlimited free lifetime shopping at any Walmart,” according to court documents.

Roderick Jackson, of Waskom, Texas, filed two handwritten complaints in January claiming he was suing Walmart for an incident that took place at a store in Omaha, Nebraska, in March 2021.

Both complaints were sent to the United States District Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Both were filed on Jan. 8 pro se, without an attorney.

One complaint was over a “false pretense of shoplifting” and the other claims he “suffered civil rights violations based on race/color.” In addition to compensation, Jackson asked Walmart to pay all court fees associated with the lawsuit.

The court determined shortly after both complaints were filed that Jackson’s complaints were not properly completed and he needed to file new ones for the cases to continue.

“Jackson has failed to properly complete the civil complaint form and as a result, it is difficult, if not impossible, for the court to determine the jurisdictional, legal, and factual basis for plaintiff’s allegation of ‘false pretense of shoplifting’ in Omaha, Nebraska on March 13, 2021,” court documents said.

Jackson filed amended complaints in February, citing slander or libel, malicious prosecution, false imprisonment or detainment, defamation, and false allegations of a crime as the reasons for the lawsuits.

In each amended lawsuit, Jackson asked for $100 million in damages but not the “free unlimited lifetime shopping.”

Walmart later requested that the cases be dismissed and on April 16, Judge Timothy Brooks dismissed both lawsuits, citing failure to state a proper claim and lack of jurisdiction.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to Walmart for comment and said, “As we’ve said all along, we do not tolerate discrimination of any kind and Mr. Jackson’s claims are without merit. We’re pleased with the Court’s decision.”

Jackson has appealed the judge’s decision to throw out the two cases. The handwritten appeal requests were filed on April 22.

