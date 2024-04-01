Texas man who changed name to ‘Literally Anybody Else’ running for president

Voting signs at West Valley City Hall in West Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. A man from Texas is running for president after changing his name to “Literally Anybody Else.”

A man from Texas is running for president after changing his name to “Literally Anybody Else.”

And no, it’s not an April Fool’s joke.

Else, formerly Dustin Ebey, is an Army veteran and seventh-grade math teacher, according to Fox News.

Else, 35, has a Texas driver’s license to prove his name change and said his dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump as candidates for president prompted his move, the Guardian reported.

“In a landscape marred by the shadows of corruption and partisan gridlock, it’s time to break free from familiar shackles and demand something different. I believe that humans are not only rational but also moral beings, driven by a deep-seated sense of fairness and justice,” Else wrote on his campaign’s website.

It may be a long-shot bid, but Else said it isn’t even about him; it’s an idea, according to The Hill.

“I don’t care as much about winning the Oval Office, but it is important that the message gets through to… the powers that be, who decide who ends up on the ballot,” Else told The Hill. “Ultimately, that’s what I’m fighting against. ‘Literally anybody else’ should not be as popular as it is.”

The Hill reported that Else would need 113,151 signatures from registered voters who didn’t vote in the presidential primary of either party in Texas to end up on the ballot in the state as in independent. That daunting task means Else is asking voters to list him as a write-in candidate instead.

Else’s bid comes as enthusiasm from Americans over voting for Biden or Trump this fall is lukewarm, according to Business Insider. A January Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed that 70% of respondents felt Biden shouldn’t seek a second term, while 56% didn’t think Trump deserved to be elected either.

The campaign priorities Else lists on his website include affordable housing, improving education standards and providing healthcare for all Americans.