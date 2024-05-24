Texas Game Wardens urge boater safety for holiday weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As temperatures rise in Austin, things are heating up on the lakes, as more and more people hit the water for the holiday weekend.

“We are just getting ready for a really big weekend,” said Chris Dickens, who was putting his boat in on Lake Austin. “It is going to be really, really crowded so I will keep that in mind when I am doing water sports and stuff. We will probably try to get far away from the congested area.”

The Loop 360 boat ramp is a popular place for boaters to put their boats in, or get picked up by a rental company.

“It is always worth the money to get a captain and have him drive you around,” said Chris Amato, who rented a boat with friends. “That way we can have a few beers then Uber afterwards.”

Texas Parks and Wildlife says they are expecting more and more people to hit the lakes and rivers as the weekend continues, but they will be there to make sure everyone is following the rules.

“So one of the big things we see is obviously drinking and we are going to be checking for that,” said Cox. “Then also children without life jackets, that is one of our big ones. Then having enough life jackets for everyone on board the vessel.”

Game wardens won’t be the only ones out patrolling, and they aren’t just on Lake Austin.

“Holiday weekends, you will see multiple PD units on Lake Austin, and you will see at least one of our boats,” said Cox. “A lot of our boats get pulled to [Lake] Travis too, because it’s Travis, it is a bigger lake, more people, more party boats.”

Boaters should also be on the lookout for kayakers, paddle boarders and people swimming near their boats.

“If you are on a boat, look for anyone on a paddle board or one of those floats,” said Cox.

“It is going to be busy,” said Cox. “We just want people to be safe while they are out having fun.”

Watercraft ban

A personal watercraft ban starts Friday on Lake Austin for Memorial Day weekend. The ban starts at sunset Friday. It will lift Tuesday at sunrise.

The ban applies to personal watercraft, wet bikes, motorized surfboards and similar vessels. Kayaks, canoes and paddleboards are not affected.

Austin Police Department’s Lake Patrol Unit will enforce the ordinance.

