Texas Eclipse Festival in Burnet cut short ahead of possible severe weather

The Texas Eclipse Festival in Burnet is ending a day early on Monday due to possible severe weather, including risks of tornadic activity, thunderstorms and large hail, the festival said in online posts.

Festival organizers urged attendees to leave early for safety and to beat traffic. Organizers agreed to end the festival in coordination with Burnet County officials, local safety agencies and the National Weather Service, according to the festival’s website.

All programming and performances for Monday and Tuesday are canceled. No additional guests will be allowed to enter the venue, and inbound shuttles to the venue are canceled.

The festival had been scheduled for April 5-9 at Reveille Peak Ranch with hundreds of live performances, yoga classes, educational classes and art installations.

“Guests may stay for the eclipse provided they pack and are prepared to depart after totality,” the festival said on its website. “This guidance may change based on weather.”

People who bought tickets will receive an email with a partial refund policy.

Attendees who have special circumstances or disability-related needs can call the festival at 561-247-3339 for assistance.

According to the respective National Weather Service offices, forecasts indicate cloudy weather in Austin-San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth — the regions in Texas where the total eclipse will be most prominent — during the astronomical event, with possible severe thunderstorms for hours afterward.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Eclipse Festival in Burnet cut short as severe weather expected