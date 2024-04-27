Terre Haute man gets 30 years in prison for shooting of two

Apr. 26—A Terre Haute man accused of shooting two juveniles in a 2023 marijuana deal gone bad was sentenced Thursday to a total of 30 years in prison.

Christopher M. Compton, 19, was originally charged with felony counts including attempted murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery, aggravated battery and other alleged crimes.

Last month, he entered a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated battery with substantial risk of death. The other charges were dismissed.

Judge Sarah Mullican on Thursday sentenced Compton to 20 years in prison on the robbery charge and 10 years on the battery charges, with those sentences to be served consecutively, or back-to-back.

Compton receives a total of 548 days credit for time served to date plus his good time allowance.

If he meets conditions of his sentence including no major conduct violations, substance abuse treatment and completion of a high school equivalency degree, he can apply after 20 years served to have up to 10 years of his sentence modified (to community corrections, for exmaple) or seek to have those 10 or fewer years suspended.

Tribune-Star archives indicate sheriff's deputies answered a call on East Brookside Drive about 11:20 p.m. March 10 to find two people shot.

One had a graze to his head and was released from the hospital. The other was shot in the abdomen and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed at the time, the victims were trying to buy marijuana from a man one of them had encountered online.

The purported seller pulled a gun, took a little more than $300 from them, and struggle for the gun ensued.