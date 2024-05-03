Tensions high at University of Chicago as protests continue on campus

CHICAGO - Tensions were high Friday afternoon after counter-protesters showed up on the University of Chicago quad carrying American flags.

Police from the University of Chicago formed a line, blocking the counter-protesters from mingling with the pro-Palestinian group.

The pro-Palestinian group, UChicago United for Palestine, has been camped out on the quad since Monday.

University leaders met with the pro-Palestinian protesters on Thursday. The protesters said that the university had engaged in insincere negotiations.

The president of the university released a statement Friday, stating in part:

"Left to itself, there is no end in sight, and the disruptions will continue to mount. The encampment protesters have flouted our policies rather than working with them, despite UChicago being an institution that allows for many ways to express views."

Similar protests are occurring at other campuses, including Northwestern University and DePaul, where the demonstrators are currently maintaining peace.

Northwestern recently reached a resolution with their protesters just last week.