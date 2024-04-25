Tennessee school voucher opponents won. Now fight for all public schools.

After months of politicking and pre-legislative session certainty from Gov. Bill Lee and many of his Republican comrades, Lee’s controversial voucher bill that would expand Tennessee’s current Educational Savings Plan is dead in the water.

Statewide Organizing for Community eMpowerment, a public education campaign organizer, asserted that the voucher bill’s failure was a “victory for all Tennesseans.”

Certainly, it was a victory for the families who are happy with their zoned schools, whose children attend Lipscomb Elementary and Ravenwood High in Williamson County.

But there are other Tennesseans, in other districts, whose conditions won’t change because of this “win.” Already, they were on the losing side of Tennessee’s public schools, and if history is to serve as our guide, that is where they will remain.

Of course, Nashville school board member is going to defend MNPS

In her memoir, "A Little Girl Who Can’t Read Writes a Book and Brings the Shoney’s Corporation to Its Knees," Christine Williams describes growing up in Nashville during the era of desegregation and being one of the first Black students to attend an area white school. She remembers being in a classroom with a teacher who didn’t want her there, who, instead of teaching her, instructed her to conduct classroom chores. While the other students in her class were working math problems, Williams was handed a treat and a coloring sheet.

Nashville school board member Dr. Sharon Gentry during a Metropolitan Nashville Board of Public Education meeting at the board chambers in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

While much has changed in Metro Schools since the 1960s — white children are now in the minority, and the deliberate refusal to educate a student in class is unlikely — other things have stayed the same. Williams dropped out of school at 15, frustrated from never learning the basic reading skills that would facilitate her success throughout adulthood; currently, tens of thousands of MNPS students are also struggling.

Dr. Sharon Gentry is the outgoing Metro Nashville Public Schools board member representing District 1. In a guest opinion column for the Tennessean, she responded to my recent column about District 1 and its status as one of the worst-performing districts in Nashville. MNPS District 1 and others like it are where I believe any efforts to improve Tennessee public education should begin. They should also be the barometer by which we gauge our successes. Weak link; weak chain.

As a representative of MNPS, it’s Gentry’s job to tell us that MNPS’s performance isn’t as bad as it seems, and in that regard, Gentry is doing phenomenally. In her piece, she reminds us that there is improvement, that parents need to continue to be patient as administrators continue to make key hires and investments while ensuring that “every child is known.”

Teaira King's story of struggling in school should not be dismissed

I could have predicted much of what Gentry wrote. It is, after all, a remix of the same song MNPS leaders have been singing for decades. That said, I didn’t expect her to take issue with my choice to highlight the story of Teaira King, who graduated from White’s Creek High School despite being unable to read.

Portrait of Teaira King, a parent and volunteer at PROPEL who wants to fix the Metro Nashville Public Schools system in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Teaira King is both a past customer of MNPS and a current one. Her experiences are particularly troubling because she sees her daughter, a second grader, encountering some of the same roadblocks King once faced. Nevertheless, Gentry criticized my focus “on a negative experience of a student who graduated nearly 20 years ago,” dismissing King as if she’s some sort of anomaly.

Never mind that the current, district-wide data reveals that only 27% of MNPS students are reading at or above grade level. And never mind that these stats aren’t an aberration either.

Gentry felt that going back 20 years was too much, so how about this: From 2011 to 2019, the average reading proficiency rate for MNPS students was 35%. For Black and Hispanic students, who were and are the majority of the student population, the proficiency percentage in reading was even worse: a dismal — and familiar — 27%.

When nearly three out four kids in a school district can’t read at grade level, change is in order.

In what I assume was meant to be an insult, Gentry took a flattened reading of my column on the subject and remarked that I am pro-voucher. She missed the entire point of my piece, which is that, regarding the most disadvantaged and marginalized Tennessean children, I am pro change. I am pro solutions. I am pro relief and pro opportunity.

If you celebrated Lee's defeat, fight harder for Black and brown children

If, for some families, that change comes from removing their children from public schools and taking their state-allocated education dollars to a school that will educate them, I don’t think that’s a problem at all. And I refuse to make apologies for that, just as I refuse to abide anyone who confidently touts victory for “all Tennesseans” without also considering those who have been on the losing side of public education for generations.

That said, I know, and have stated, that private schools are far from perfect, no matter who covers tuition. At the same time, not everyone has the ability to homeschool. And with the failure of this year’s bill to increase the current Educational Savings Account program, the voucher conversation is largely, if temporarily, moot.

So all I ask is this: Now that public school advocates have secured their (temporary) victory over Lee’s voucher bill, speaking up on behalf of students from predominately white rural districts, and the well-heeled suburban schools where established PTOs and robust fundraisers easily fill funding gaps, I expect to see the same energy for the Black and brown kids in MNPS and elsewhere throughout the state.

I expect that the same concerned citizens with their signs and angry social media posts will fight and scream and show up at legislative sessions to ensure that every Black and brown child in this state has access to the same standard of public education as their whiter, richer peers.

I expect that the parents of those children will be able to send their babies to school and head off to work and rest assured that their children will graduate with all the necessary tools and skills to attend college or start their careers or otherwise become productive, prosperous members of society.

I expect that 70 years after Brown vs. Board, public education will finally be made equal ... that there will truly be victory for everyone.

Andrea Williams is an opinion columnist for The Tennessean and curator of the Black Tennessee Voices initiative. She has an extensive background covering country music, sports, race and society. Email her at adwilliams@tennessean.com or follow her on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @AndreaWillWrite.

