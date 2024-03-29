Critics say Nashville District 1 schools are lagging, but they are actually improving

Re: "After generations of failure, Nashville should focus on District 1 schools improvements," by Tennessean columnist Andrea Williams, March 8.

As the current representative of School Board District 1, I’m compelled respond to the column by Andrea Williams.

While her own focus is on a negative experience of a student who graduated nearly 20 years ago, Ms. Williams makes no efforts to understand or explore the important work that has been done in recent years to see improvements across MNPS, in District 1, and in the Whites Creek cluster specifically.

The omissions shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as Ms. Williams is a proponent of a voucher plan that is the latest strategy to defund public schools and send students to private schools without accountability, transparent standards, or requirements to ensure all students have access to a free, appropriate education.

Meanwhile, our focus in MNPS and District 1 is clear, and it’s producing results.

School board set up District 1 for success with Battle and Mells

District 1 is a very large geographic district that is home to many schools, but since Whites Creek High School was a particular point of emphasis in the column, let’s look at what has been happening there just in the last few years.

Foundational to great schools are great leaders. In 2020, the board unanimously chose Adrienne Battle, a lifelong product of MNPS from her education to her career, to be the director (superintendent) of schools after a year as our interim director. She understands the history of Nashville, including historic injustices and inequities, and has applied that knowledge in the pursuit of MNPS being the premier large school district in Tennessee and beyond.

That same year, after years of Whites Creek High sitting on the priority school list, Battle chose Brian Mells to serve as executive principal. It was not an easy task for either of them, taking over right as COVID disrupted our lives and the entire educational landscape in our nation.

Battle and Mells never wavered. Whites Creek High was the first of our zoned high schools to adopt an Early College program in the 2021-22 school year. A partnership with Nashville State Community College, the Early College program allows students to earn college credits and participate in advanced academic offerings and the ability to concurrently earn a high school diploma and an associate's degree, which Whites Creek students will start to do in spring 2025.

Success starts at the elementary school level

We have also seen new investments in other schools in the Whites Creek cluster through the federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program (MSAP), which has been awarded to Alex Green and Cumberland elementary schools to create programmatic improvements and changes that allow for greater student engagement and academic success.

Ultimately, success in high school starts before students even arrive at their elementary school, which is why cluster-wide improvements are vital to everyone’s success.

Prior to Battle assuming the role of superintendent, all except one of the schools in the Whites Creek cluster were classified as priority schools.

A few years later, thanks to MNPS directing attention to District 1 schools as part of our MNPS Reimagined initiative, there is only one school on the priority list. We have concentrated our efforts where it matters, and our students are demonstrating positive outcomes in accordance with the accountability standards set by the Tennessee and U.S. departments of education.

A Level 5 school rating two years in a row is a big deal

Indeed, we haven't reached our desired level of overall achievement, but progress isn't instantaneous. Whites Creek High School has achieved TVAAS Level 5 growth - the highest possible rating - for two consecutive years and has been removed from both federal and state priority lists.

Generating significant academic outcomes requires deliberate, sustained efforts over years and decades. Nevertheless, Whites Creek, District 1, and MNPS are committed to and actively engaged in reaching our goal of ensuring every student is known and achieving at high academic levels.

We have our foot on the gas, and we aren’t letting up.

Gone are the days of “slot machine management” – where we made frequent changes hoping for a payoff. Over the past four years, we have witnessed a sea change in MNPS, marked by a board with appropriate focus on the things that will make a difference for our students, by improved Board-Superintendent engagement and communication, and by a level of self-accountability at the school, cluster and district levels that is the highest I’ve witnessed during my tenure.

Whites Creek and District 1 are on the rise, and that is something we must celebrate, not dismiss. Just as it is important for us to believe in our students and their ability to thrive, it is important for students and the teachers who educate them to believe in themselves, celebrating their wins when possible to build on their momentum and create a strong foundation for future successes.

Dr. Sharon Gentry represents District 1 on the Nashville School Board. She has served four 4-year terms.

