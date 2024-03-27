Tennessee school report card data is out. Check how your school performed

The Tennessee Department of Education has updated its school and district report cards, and parents can use the "one-stop shop" to find how their school ranks, what types of students it serves and whether it's improving academically.

Each school has new data from the 2022-2023 school year, which is the latest available, on achievement and growth scores, attendance, English language learners' proficiency, graduation rates and more.

New this year, the report card searchable dashboard includes newly released school letter grades and a calculator to show how much money is allocated per student under the state's funding formula called the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement.

How to check my school's letter grades?

The report cards are online at tdepublicschools.ondemand.sas.com. On the portal, enter the name of your student's school at the top right. You can also enter the district's name if you'd like a comprehensive look on how your community's schools are doing.

Once the page for your child's school loads, open the menu under "performance metrics" and check the school's letter grade.

Even though it was established in a 2016 law, the launch of the grading system was delayed by testing issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was finally released late last year. The grades are a product of student scores on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Tests as well as students' academic growth from the year prior and with emphasis on how the lowest-performing students grew academically.

The report card portal explains how the grade was calculated, including the weight given to each metric.

The state released a video to help parents navigate the site:

How do I know how much money Tennessee spends on my student's education?

The new report card shows families how much funding is available for their child under the state's newly revamped funding formula.

To access the calculator, open the report card at tdepublicschools.ondemand.sas.com.

Type in your school's name in the top right. Open the "about this school" dropdown and click on "finances."

The portal will prompt you to answer a few questions about your child before displaying the funds allocated for him or her.

What other information is available on the report card?

The report card has data on each school's demographics, enrollment and the name of the principal, among other stats.

Areena Arora, data and investigative reporter for Knox News, can be reached by email at areena.arora@knoxnews.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AreenaArora.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee school report card: How to check scores and funding