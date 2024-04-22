Tennessee House set to debate, vote on bill to allow armed teachers in public schools

The Tennessee House will soon vote on a controversial bill that will allow some teachers to go armed in classrooms without informing parents.

As the 113th Tennessee General Assembly enters its final chaotic days, the bill could technically be heard for a vote on Tuesday or Wednesday. The bill had been held in a procedural holding pattern until bill sponsor Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, motioned to add it to the next available calendar.

Williams' move sparked vocal outrage in the House gallery, where opponents of the measure have sat for days to monitor action on the legislation.

Rep. Ryan Williams R- Cookeville, during a House session at the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville , Tenn., Monday, April 22, 2024.

"You're going to kill kids," one woman yelled down at Williams as members left the House on Monday. "You're going to be responsible for the death of children. Shame on you."

Although the bill likely has the votes to pass through the House, six Republicans on Monday voted with Democrats to oppose Williams' motion to send the bill to the next calendar for the full House to consider.

The bill, HB 1202/SB 1321, sparked heated protests in the Senate earlier this month, with state troopers threatening multiple protestors with arrest as Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, ordered the galleries cleared during debate.

In recent weeks, parents of school shooting survivors, students and gun-reform advocates have heavily lobbied against the bill, with one Covenant School mom delivering a letter to the House on Monday with more than 5,300 signatures asking lawmakers to kill the bill.

Republicans have argued properly trained teachers and staff can increase school security in the event of a security threat like a school shooter, particularly in rural areas where law enforcement may be thinly staffed and unable to respond to a threat quickly.

Student petition: More than 5,000 sign letter urging rejection of Tennessee's bill to arm teachers

Democrats and teachers vehemently oppose the legislation, concerned introducing additional firearms into school buildings will increase the risk of potentially deadly accidents. Opponents have decried the bill's privacy safeguards, which will keep parents in the dark about whether a gun will be kept in a classroom alongside their children.

Meanwhile, the deadly Covenant School shooting looms over the bill, with two Covenant-connected groups lobbying heavily against the measure in recent days. Covenant moms have held multiple, at times emotional conversations with lawmakers pleading with them to block the bill.

Opponents of the bill have sat in on multiple House floor sessions since the Senate passage, anticipating Williams' move to resurrect the bill from the "desk," a procedural pause the bill was placed under last year.

Senate passage: Tennessee Senate passes bill allowing teachers to carry guns amid vocal protests

The letter, delivered to the House by Covenant mom Sarah Shoup Neumann on Monday, criticizes gaps in the training and says the burden of wielding a gun and potentially confronting an assailant is not something teachers and school staff should bear. It also said the measure ignores FBI and National Association of School Resource Officers recommendations for training and best practices when it comes to armed staff in schools.

Sarah Shoop Neumann, a Covenant parent, listens during a House session with her son, Judah at the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville , Tenn., Monday, April 22, 2024.

"Anyone who hasn’t received extensive training, such as that provided to law enforcement officers, will likely be mentally unprepared to take a life, especially the life of a student assailant," part of the letter read.

Across the U.S: What states allow teachers to carry guns at school? Tennessee and Iowa weigh joining them

Armed teachers, who will be required to undergo training that some opponents have argued is not intensive enough, will be allowed to carry handguns in their classrooms and in most campus situations without informing parents and most of their colleagues they're armed. School administrators will be barred under the bill from revealing who is armed except to law enforcement and school staff responsible for school security.

The school district's director of schools, the school principal and the chief of the "appropriate" law enforcement agency must sign off on a staff member's authority to carry a concealed handgun.

Rachel Wegner contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee House set to debate, vote on bill allowing armed teachers