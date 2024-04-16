Tennessee education advocates watching debate over INSPIRE Act in Mississippi. See why

Education advocates in Tennessee are eagerly watching the current debate over the INSPIRE Act in Mississippi. That’s because we passed similarly consequential funding reform for K-12 education in 2022.

The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act, our new funding formula, reimagined how we align funding to student characteristics while also offering new flexibility to districts to invest resources according to their students’ needs.

Legislators in Tennessee, much like those in the Mississippi House of Representatives today, took the courageous step to pass a substantial reform of the state’s school funding formula. We at the Education Trust — Tennessee endorsed TISA, and launched Southerners for Fair School Funding to support advocates across the region to address inadequate and unfair school funding in their states. We believe the INSPIRE act is cause for celebration.

There is a lot to celebrate in House Bill 1453, called “Investing in the Needs of Students to Prioritize, Impact, and Reform Education” (INSPIRE) which proposes a transparent funding system that ensures students are the main characters in this next chapter in Mississippi’s education story. This new student-centered formula is grounded in several key questions that focus our attention on the most important considerations: Who are our students? What individual needs do they have in order to be successful? What will it cost to educate all students well?

INSPIRE, as a student weighted formula, begins with a clear dollar amount for every student and increases that amount with “weights,” or percentage boosts, for students in particular categories. These students include those from low-income homes or communities, children with disabilities, those learning English, or who live and learn in rural or small districts, among others. The calculations and weights in INSPIRE are ambitious and track with trends seen in model formulas in other states.

Mississippi, like Tennessee, is not the place it was 30 years ago. We have evolved, and the realities of our states require us to modernize our school funding just as we have our classroom instruction to meet the demands of today’s workforce. Tennessee’s prior funding formula, the Basic Education Program, had a lot in common with Mississippi’s Adequate Education Program (MAEP). Both are vestiges of the past, crafted to avoid lawsuits, while tying the hands of districts with complex and opaque calculations of classroom and instructional ratios that are tied to teacher salaries, funding for a limited list of programs that may not be what districts need most, and capping the ability of local communities to contribute to the formula.

The crux of MAEP’s challenge is that it bases important calculations for district funding on actual teacher salaries in each district, sending more dollars to areas like Madison that can pay teachers higher wages due to a higher tax base. In contrast, districts in the Delta, who may not be able to afford expensive salary supplements, will receive less money with this antiquated and arbitrary formula, through no fault of their own. We evaluated MAEP earlier this year, noting the need for a significant overhaul.

Under MAEP, the base per-student cost is limited to what is spent each year for general education students in C-rated schools, rather than tailoring the amount to what is actually needed in classrooms across Mississippi. MAEP’s calculation is based on generic and historical spending levels that are disconnected from the reality of who attends our schools. In contrast, INSPIRE calls for a commission of educators to provide input on the financial resources necessary to adequately fund schools. We salute Mississippi’s effort to draw on the expertise of educators to inform a modernized formula tailored to student needs.

Designing an ambitious new funding formula will naturally draw challenges and concerns, and that was the case in Tennessee. But centering and quantifying the unique learning needs of students in state funding should not be controversial if done transparently. Mississippi’s legislative leaders must assuage the concerns of the colleagues and stakeholders and assure them that INSPIRE is not a mechanism for vouchers, but a way to support students in public schools across the state. Most states with weighted student funding systems — including Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, and large states like New York and California — have no vouchers at all. Nationally, funding formula reform is not tied to vouchers, which is an important distinction that, once acknowledged, can allow us to fairly evaluate funding proposals like INSPIRE in the absence of fear of eroding support for our public schools.

Ultimately, the INSPIRE Act is an important step forward for Mississippi. It levels the playing field for districts that serve your highest needs students and empowers educators to weigh in on how the state funds schools. It provides transparency, consistency, and financial flexibility, empowering districts to serve students according to their needs. And importantly, it eliminates some of the stealthiest inequities found in MAEP that reward districts for their wealth instead of prioritizing the costs associated with teaching rural students, those learning with a disability or living in concentrated poverty.

Tennessee is rooting on legislative leaders in Mississippi and urging your Senators to embrace this historic opportunity, ask the hard questions, and ensure that INSPIRE delivers on its promise to students and schools. This is a winning proposition for the students of Mississippi, and ultimately, they must be our North Star.

Gini Pupo-Walker is the executive director of the Education Trust — Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Tennessee education advocates eying INSPIRE Act debate in Mississippi