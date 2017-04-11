.

American Rivers compiled a list of the ten most endangered rivers in the United States for 2017. Threats range from water demand and global warming to fracking and open pit sulfide mining. The organization is calling upon the Trump administration and Congress to prioritize and support innovative water management solutions to help protect rivers and clean water, calling it one of the most important conservation issues of our time.

Read more: Lower Colorado River tops list of most endangered in U.S.: ‘The future looks very bleak’ by Michael Walsh/Yahoo News >>>

_____

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.