Lower Colorado River tops list of most endangered in U.S.: ‘The future looks very bleak’

The Lower Colorado River topped this year’s list of the 10 rivers most in danger from pollution and environmental degradation — particularly if President Trump carries out his plans to undo protections put in place under the previous administration.

American Rivers’ annual report, released Tuesday, cites the possible consequences of budget cuts proposed by President Trump for rivers throughout the United States.

The Lower Colorado provides drinking water for one in 10 Americans, in metropolitan areas including Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

“If the Trump administration and Congress don’t continue to address the water issues in the Lower Colorado Basin, we’re facing a real crisis in that region,” Bob Irvin, the president and CEO of American Rivers, told Yahoo News. “We are experiencing historic droughts in the Colorado Basin, and that’s a result of climate change. Unless we pay attention to that and actually address the impacts of climate change on water supplies in the basin, things are only going to get worse.”

The river also supplies water for over five million acres of farmland. Irvin said the water irrigates fields that provide roughly 90 percent of the nation’s winter vegetables.

The Lower Colorado starts at Lee’s Ferry, a natural corridor between Utah and Arizona, and runs through Nevada, Arizona and California. So much water is drawn along the way for agricultural, industrial, municipal and recreational purposes that it dries up before it reaches its natural mouth in the Gulf of California. American Rivers calculates its annual economic value at $900 billion.

Water demand in the region is outpacing the river’s capacity, and the ongoing drought, intensified by climate change, makes the situation worse. The water level in Lake Mead, the reservoir behind Hoover Dam, has been dropping at 12 feet per year on average.

Farming along the Lower Colorado River. (Photo: Amy Martin)

If the crisis is not addressed, the Bureau of Reclamation would need to enforce limitations on water delivery, forcing farmers and homeowners to scale back their water use. This would have harsh economic consequences throughout the Southwest.

American Rivers is calling upon Trump to follow former President Barack Obama in prioritizing the sustainability of American rivers, and on Congress to fully fund the Department of Interior, the Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which have provided support and resources for new water transport and conservation projects.

“That’s why we’re bringing the nation’s attention to this incredibly important river, as well as the other rivers on this year’s most endangered list,” Irvin said. “We can allow the progress that’s been made on rivers like the Lower Colorado to be reversed or we can let Congress and the Trump administration know that we’re not going to stand for that.”

Environmentalists and scientists have denounced Trump’s attacks on Obama-era environmental protections. He has signed an “Energy Independence” executive order that starts the process of dismantling the Clean Power Plan, which limits greenhouse gas emissions from coal-burning power plants. He also signed other executive orders advancing the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

Green groups say Trump’s proposed budget cuts for the 2018 fiscal year would also undermine river preservation and restoration projects across the country. Trump’s EPA is reviewing the Clean Water Rule, which has protected rivers from development and pollution.

Preserving the Lower Colorado is a priority for the region’s Latino population. It’s important to their heritage, culture and livelihoods.

Maite Arce, the president and CEO of the Hispanic Access Foundation (HAF), a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of Hispanic people in the United States and promoting civic engagement, said roughly one-third of the country’s Latino population lives in the Colorado River Basin, which includes portions of seven states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.