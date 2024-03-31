Temps in the 60s for Easter holiday, rain could return this week

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) – Sunday promises some sunshine for the Easter holiday and temperatures in the low 60s – but rain could return next week.

The tri-state area will sit above 60 degrees Sunday with partly cloudy skies and some sun.

New York City forecast and PIX11’s Weather Center

But come Monday, temperatures will drop and rain could return, especially by Wednesday. Temperatures will sit around the high 40s to mid 50s through Saturday, which will include plenty of sun.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.