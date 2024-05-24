Temporary closure scheduled for Santa Rosa County intersection

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with Santa Rosa County announced a temporary road closure for next week.

Man who killed roommate in 2022 found guilty by Escambia Co. jury, awaits sentencing

According to a county release, the intersection of Oakleaf Drive and Hamilton Bridge Road in the Pace/Pea Ridge Area will be closed for some of the day on Wednesday, May 29.

A temporary closure is scheduled for the intersection of Hamilton Bridge Road and Oakleaf Drive (Graphic courtesy of Santa Rosa County).

INTERSECTION LOCATION:

Lake Forest shooting in Daphne leads to 3 arrests: Police

The temporary closure is in place for a waterline connection for Pace Water System, the release said.

Those driving in the area while work is being done are asked to use caution.

Work is expected to be completed by noon on the same day, Wednesday, May 29, though officials say it will depend on weather.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.