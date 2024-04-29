Temperatures soar as North Jersey sees warmest day of 2024, so far

Northern New Jersey is experiencing the warmest day of the year so far on Monday, but is this a historically hot day in April?

According to the National Weather Service, today's high of 85 degrees compares with past spring days that saw temperatures soaring past their averages.

Today's high will reach way above the mean maximum temperature in April for the area surrounding Teterboro according to NWS. The mean maximum temperature in April is typically 62.5 degrees.

Specifically on April 29, the average high temperature in Northern New Jersey is 68 degrees. The hottest forecast for today's date came in 1974, when temperatures reached a high of 90 degrees.

This is not the first time where New Jersey residents have seen extremely hot climates in the month of April. The hottest day ever in April was in 2002 where temperatures reached a climax of 95 degrees on April 17. In 2009, the Garden State reached a high a 90 degrees on the 25 and a high of 92 on the 26 day of April.

On this date last year, Northern New Jersey saw a much colder day as temperatures only reached a high of 51 degrees. Two years ago NJ saw a high of 61 degrees.

The warmest day in April of last year was a high of 87 degrees on April 14. The hottest day in April of 2022 was 88 degrees on the exact same date.

Charlie Stile: Will this lawsuit finally put an end to cigarette smoke in Atlantic City casinos?: Stile

North Jersey UV index will be high Monday

The Weather Network says the UV index, which is a measure to help you determine the effects of the sun on outdoor activities, is suppose to reach a high of 8 at around noon in the Bergen county area. That is relatively high, which means there is a "very high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure" and if needed those should be inclined to wear protection against sun damage.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ weather: North Jersey sees warmest day of 2024