Teens killed in St. Pete murder-suicide during drug-fueled hangout, deputies say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenagers were killed Saturday after an apparent murder-suicide at a St. Petersburg home, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to a home on Grove Park Avenue North at 8:47 p.m. after two teenagers, a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, were shot.

The 14-year-old was already dead from a gunshot to the head while the other teenager was still alive. However, he died at 10:16 p.m. after being taken to a hospital, a release said.

According to detectives, neither of the teenagers lived at the home in question. The 17-year-old was allowed to stay at the house to watch the homeowner’s dog while he was out of town.

However, at about 4 a.m. Saturday, the 17-year-old invited the victim and another female individual to the home “to hang out.” He also invited an 18-year-old friend of his to the home.

Deputies said the teenagers “consumed alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine throughout the day,” but during their drug-fueled hangout, the 17-year-old began brandishing a gun that belonged to the homeowner.

“Detectives learned they all began playing with the firearm and taking photos with it,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the investigation, things escalated when the 17-year-old boy and the 14-year-old girl started arguing about “a consensual sexual encounter [the 17-year-old] had,” which upset him.

As the 14-year-old began talking to the other girl about the argument, the 17-year-old shot her in the head before shooting himself, detectives said.

An autopsy will be performed on the victim and the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office. No charges or additional arrests have been announced.

