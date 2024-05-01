Teenager shot and killed in Peoria's sixth homicide of 2024
An 18-year-old male was shot and killed in Peoria Tuesday night, marking the city's sixth homicide of 2024.
Peoria police responded to the 100 block of E. Forrest Hill Avenue around 7:20 p.m. after a ShotSpotter alert indicated three rounds had been fired. There police found the teenager with a gunshot wound, according to police.
He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police have no suspect information at this time.
