Teenager shot and killed in Peoria's sixth homicide of 2024

An 18-year-old male was shot and killed in Peoria Tuesday night, marking the city's sixth homicide of 2024.

Peoria police responded to the 100 block of E. Forrest Hill Avenue around 7:20 p.m. after a ShotSpotter alert indicated three rounds had been fired. There police found the teenager with a gunshot wound, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police investigating deadly shooting of teenager