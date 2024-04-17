Teenager, 13, faces charges after fleeing, eluding early Wednesday morning, FHP says

A young teen led troopers on a dark chase along Immokalee Road early Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Challenger for failing to maintain a single lane on Immokalee Road, near Wilson Boulevard, in Rural Estates.

As the trooper approached the Dodge, authorities said in a news release, the driver accelerated from the traffic stop and turned off the car's lights.

The trooper pursued the Dodge, which eventually stopped on Immokalee Road at Quarry Drive, in Rural Estates.

The driver, a 13-year-old juvenile, was placed under arrest for fleeing and eluding, and no driver’s license and was in the process of being booked into the Collier County Jail on Wednesday morning.

Troopers did not release where the teen was from or who the car belongs to.

