Teenage boy rescued in Suffolk after kayak sinks in lake

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy was rescued from a lake after his kayak was sinking in Suffolk on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 2000 block of North James Drive for a swimmer in distress around 3:50 p.m. with the first fire units arriving on scene around 3:55 p.m.

First crews on scene arrived to find an approximately 16-year-old boy in the lake struggling to hold on to his sinking kayak approximately 25 yards away from the pier. Two civilians entered the water to help, along with two Suffolk Police officers. Suffolk Fire arrived on scene shortly after and one member entered the water to assist in bringing the victim to shore.

The victim was removed from the water around 4:10 p.m. and was transported to a local emergency room with minor injuries.

