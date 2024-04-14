Teen shot while confronting car burglars at after-prom party, Atlanta police say
Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Sunday, around 12:30 a.m., Atlanta police were called to a person shot at a home in the 900 block of Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
When officers arrived, they learned an 18-year-old boy was privately taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
TRENDING STORIES:
Store owner accused of illegally giving cash payouts on gambling machines to customers: APD
Lori and George Schappell, world’s oldest conjoined twins, dead at 62
WATCH: Johns Creek officer, citizens perform CPR to save 81-year-old from heart attack while driving
Atlanta investigators met the victim at the hospital who stated he was at an after-prom party at an Airbnb when he confronted three men with ski masks breaking into vehicles.
The teen told APD investigators he was shot after confronting them.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The teen whose identity was not released is currently stable.
The investigation remains ongoing. Police have not said if anyone was in custody.
IN OTHER NEWS: