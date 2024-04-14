Teen shot while confronting car burglars at after-prom party, Atlanta police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sunday, around 12:30 a.m., Atlanta police were called to a person shot at a home in the 900 block of Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

When officers arrived, they learned an 18-year-old boy was privately taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

Atlanta investigators met the victim at the hospital who stated he was at an after-prom party at an Airbnb when he confronted three men with ski masks breaking into vehicles.

The teen told APD investigators he was shot after confronting them.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The teen whose identity was not released is currently stable.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police have not said if anyone was in custody.

IN OTHER NEWS: