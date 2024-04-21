Teen arrested for Long Beach shooting that followed brawl at The Pike Outlets

The Long Beach Police Department has arrested a juvenile male for allegedly shooting another boy shortly after last month’s brawl at The Pike Outlets.

Authorities say the 16-year-old suspect shot another 16-year-old male at The Promenade shortly after the disturbance at the shopping center.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Long Beach police used security camera footage to identify the suspect. He was arrested in Los Angeles on April 16. Authorities are withholding his identity due to his age.

No further information was provided on whether the shooting was connected to the meetup at the Pike Outlets, where hundreds of teens converged following a viral social media post.

The brawl at The Pike occurred on March 16. Long Beach police confirmed the department got word of a planned fight between an adult woman and a juvenile female and had officers stationed near the property.

Two females got into a fistfight at the Long Beach Pike Outlets as several hundred juveniles in the area arrived for a meetup. Long Beach Police broke up the fight and patrolled the area on March 16, 2024. (OC Hawk)

Police patrol The Pike Outlets shopping center in Long Beach, California. (Long Beach Police Department)

Video obtained by stringer service OC Hawk showed two females in a fistfight. There was a large group of teens surrounding the two females as the fight continued, with many seen recording the confrontation on their phones.

Officers eventually intervened and broke up the crowd while arresting the two girls involved. A handful of police officers stayed at the scene to patrol the area. Police reportedly brought in a bus to The Pike Outlets in the event there would be a large number of juveniles to be detained.

The owners of The Pike Outlets elected to close stores early in response to the incident. The shopping center was closed at around 6 p.m. Saturday and guests were told to clear out. Officers made an announcement that anyone who didn’t comply would be arrested.

The motive and events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

