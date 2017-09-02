Teen Arrested For Killing Kaytlynn Cargill With Hammer Over Drug Deal

A 16-year-old boy has been detained as a suspect in the death of Kaytlynn Cargill on Sept. 1, 2017. The missing Texas teen's body was found in a landfill in Arlington, Texas, on June 21, 2017.

A 16-year-old was arrested Friday for allegedly killing Kaytlynn Cargill with a hammer over a drug deal in Bedford, Texas, local reports said. 14-year-old Cargill was reported missing on June 19 and was found in a landfill two days later in Arlington, Texas.

The death of the teenager is said to have been caused by “homicidal violence” and the police believe a hammer on which Cargill’s blood was found is the murder weapon, reported NBC 5.

An arrest warrant affidavit by Bedford police stated that the two teenagers were involved in a drug deal and Cargill had approached the juvenile to buy marijuana from him. At the time of her disappearance, it was reported that she left her family's home to walk her dog.

The affidavit said Cargill went to the teenager’s apartment which was located in the same apartment complex and sought marijuana from him to make concentrated doses of cannabis which she planned to sell for $300, according to the affidavit, said New York Daily News.

After going through the suspect’s phone, police found text messages from Cargill asking a person referred to as “Source 1” in the affidavit to take care of her dog while she was gone. The unnamed person said Cargill never responded to any of their text messages and never returned to take her dog back.

It was revealed in the affidavit that she was murdered in the apartment, with forensic experts finding blood splatters in several areas of the house.

Blood was also found on a hammer, a bathtub, a door frame, and on a patio ledge inside the apartment the suspect had been living and DNA testing confirmed that it was Cargill’s.

The suspect was arrested from Oscar Dean Wyatt High School in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday morning and was charged with murder in connection with her death and held on a $250,000 bond.

In a statement, police said: "Members of the Bedford Police Department have met with and informed Kaytlynn’s family of the juvenile’s detention. The juvenile was detained earlier today and has been taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Facility in Fort Worth. We want to take this opportunity to reassure our community that they are not at risk."

Earlier, when Cargill had gone missing, Bedford police were criticized by social media for not issuing an Amber Alert for the missing teen, saying she may have been found earlier, had that happened. However, Bedford Police Chief Jeff Gibson defended the department's decision of not issuing it saying her case did not meet the requirements.

According to People magazine, Cargill’s family who requested for privacy remembered her in her obituary as “ an explorer and an inquiring learner”. She loved to take things apart and put them back together to make something new,” it said.

“She played sports, was active in band playing the trumpet, and spread her love of life to friends around her. Homework was not her favorite, unless it was practicing her trumpet as loud and proud as she could.” It added.

