Teen arrested after being accused of shooting, killing man at Baton Rouge apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a 17-year-old juvenile accused of his involvement in a shooting that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man.
According to police, a 17-year-old man was arrested after being accused of killing Jashawn Neal, 23, and injuring a one-year-old baby in a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the 670 block of Wooddale Boulevard on March 26.
Police searching for suspect after 1 hurt in Tigerland bar parking lot
Police say the 17-year-old was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, obstruction of justice, and an active warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Latest News
Senators stand up for potatoes as a vegetable amid reports of USDA change
Teen arrested after being accused of shooting, killing man at Baton Rouge apartment complex
Man arrested in Oklahoma transferred to Baton Rouge after being accused of first-degree murder
Labradors tend to become obese due to this reason, study shows
Ponchatoula family to host benefit concert for 7-year-old with cancer
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.