Teen arrested after being accused of shooting, killing man at Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a 17-year-old juvenile accused of his involvement in a shooting that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man.

According to police, a 17-year-old man was arrested after being accused of killing Jashawn Neal, 23, and injuring a one-year-old baby in a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the 670 block of Wooddale Boulevard on March 26.

Police say the 17-year-old was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, obstruction of justice, and an active warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

