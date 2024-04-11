Ted Wilson, former SLC mayor, dies

Ted Wilson at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah on Aug. 28, 2003. Wilson, former three-term mayor of Salt Lake City, died Thursday, April 11, 2024. | Laura Seitz

Ted Wilson, former three-term mayor of Salt Lake City and longtime former director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, died Thursday, April 11, due to congestive heart failure and Parkinson’s disease.

His family issued a statement to media: “Ted Wilson passed today surrounded by family. As the eternal optimist, he loved people and they loved him back. We are honored that his memory will live on in the legacy he built as Salt Lake City Mayor, through the countless people he has taught and mentored, his decades of humanitarian service, and his mountaineering accomplishments. Ted’s lifetime priorities were his family and public service. He built and nurtured many deep and meaningful friendships and would remind us all to ‘never sweat the small stuff.’”

Details of a memorial service are pending.

This story will be updated.