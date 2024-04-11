Ted Cruz, Colin Allred each raise $9 million-plus over three months in US Senate race

Foreshadowing an expensive and spirited sprint to November, Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger U.S. Rep. Colin Allred have each raised more than $9 million in campaign contributions during the first three months of 2024.

Cruz, seeking his third six-year term in Washington, said his campaign raised $9.7 million across three separate entities that are supporting his reelection. Allred, a three-term Dallas congressman who is giving up a safe seat to make his first statewide race, hauled in $9.5 million just from his Senate campaign.

Early fundraising numbers serve the twin purpose of demonstrating a candidate's ability to mount a credible campaign — especially in a large state like Texas, which has five major television markets and about a dozen others in midsize regions — and measuring support before a race shifts into high gear.

The campaigns made there dollar-figure totals as well as other statistics for the first quarter of 2024 available ahead of the Federal Election Commission's finance reporting deadline later this month. The official filings will contain more detailed information.

Where is the money coming from in Texas US Senate race?

Allred and Cruz each issued news releases with top-line figures designed to show their campaigns' muscle.

Cruz's camp boasted it has received contributions from people in each of Texas' 254 counties and all 50 states from Jan. 1 through March 31. Allred also highlighted his own broad geographical footprint, but with a caveat: contributions to the Democrat came from people in 247 counties, but his camp uses the yardstick that measures back to the launch of his candidacy almost a year ago, not just this year's first quarter. Allred did not say how many states his contributions came from.

Allred does claim bragging rights for the total number of people who have sent his campaign money over the past three months: 285,000-plus. Cruz's total was close, but a bit short at 179,000 and change.

How much does each candidate have in the bank?

Cruz said his campaign and aligned political action committees ended the first quarter with a combined $15.1 million in the bank. Allred's camp said the cash-on-hand totals will be made public when the official FEC paperwork is filed.

But Allred started the year sitting on more than $10 million. But from that total, he had to pay the bills related to the March 5 primary where he emerged as the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee.

How are the two camps spinning the numbers?

Representatives of both campaigns issued on-message reactions to their candidates' fundraising prowess.

"This campaign is about rejecting the divisiveness of Ted Cruz and fighting for Texans’ freedoms," said Allred campaign manager Paige Hutchinson. "This continues our momentum to build a strong campaign to win in November and send Ted Cruz packing for good.”

Said Cruz spokesman Nick Maddux: "His quarter-one fundraising numbers reflect Texans' urgency for victory as Democrats threaten to strip away our common-sense way of life. Senator Cruz will continue to pound the pavement day in and day out, meeting and talking to Texans in every corner of the state to Keep Texas, Texas, and ensure that we remain the nation's bastion of liberty."

How much more money will Allred and Cruz need to raise?

Short answer: A lot. But in truth, it's impossible to say, exactly, because political races get more and more expensive every cycle.

For a relevant comparison, look to the 2018 U.S. Senate race in Texas. Then seeking his second term, Cruz raised about $50 million that year, but only $2.7 million of that came in the the first quarter.

His Democratic opponent, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of El Paso, raised around an eye-popping $80 million.

This is a developing report. Please check back for updates.

