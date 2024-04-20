"Teachers are literal magic makers:" Six Lee Golden Apple winners celebrated at banquet

Six Lee County teachers shared words of inspiration and insight into the world of teaching at Friday night's gala honoring them as Golden Apple recipients.

Hundreds of teachers, principals, parents, business community supporters, volunteers and philanthropists turned out to the black-tie affair to applaud the teachers for their dedication and impact on students.

For 37 years, the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools has hosted the banquet, the culmination of a months-long selection process to identify each year's six honorees and promote the value of outstanding teachers.

The 2024 Lee County Golden Apples and excerpts from their speeches that were delivered to the crowd at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center:

Christine Bartz, kindergarten teacher at Pine Island Elementary

Christine Bartz gets a hug from John Bigler as he presented her with a golden apple award. The 2024 Golden Apple award winning teachers were honored at the Teacher Recognition Banquet on Friday, April 19, 2023, in Fort Myers. The event, sponsored by the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, is in its 37th year of the program. The winners included: Sara Kizzire of Lehigh Senior High; Michelle Smith of Lehigh Senior High; Jill Klausing of Dunbar High; Christine Bartz of Pine Island Elementary; Jessica Lisi of Tanglewood Elementary; and Sarah Thornburg of Cypress Lake High.

About her journey: "I now find that having dyslexia is a gift when it comes to being a teacher. It has made me more attentive to the individual needs of my students. It gives me valuable insights into the challenges students face with literacy. It also gives me the ability to prove that, like me, you can have difficulties and still be a prolific reader and writer."

About her influencers: "This is a job where we learn not through books or lectures, but from people. I am thankful for the many colleagues I have learned from. What you see happening in my classroom is not my trademark activity. Everything that occurs in my room is a combination of what I have seen, experienced, and collaborated with other educators."

Sara Kizzire, ninth-grade biology teacher at Lehigh Senior High

About her journey: "I am indebted to my educational family, beginning with my elementary teachers who helped me cope with so many changes at such a young age. They were patient and calm as I grappled with moving to a new home and school. They taught me school is a secure and consistent place. I learned being a great teacher meant being a safe and reliable place for students to come to."

About her colleagues at Lehigh Senior: "They have taught me flexibility, not an easy feat, and how to stick together as a team in the face of both COVID and Hurricane Ian. I am so grateful to my science team and Lehigh family, because they work to make me better every day and challenge me to be my best self."

Jill Klausing, 12th-grade intensive reading teacher at Dunbar High School

About resilience: "I hope you have someone on deck ready to offer me some taffy, because that’s the only way to get me to stop talking about teaching! It is a major part of my identity, my purpose, and my happiness! Nonetheless, it isn’t easy, and educating our blessings rarely goes as planned.

"Life has been lifin’ lately for many of us. A pandemic, a Cat 5 hurricane, teacher shortages. And personally I had three kids in middle school at the exact same time!"

About purpose: "Teachers are literal magic makers. Throughout this teaching journey at Dunbar High School, I have learned that in addition to hosting knowledge parties, my most important job is to show up, smile, and roll with the punches. Curve balls are being thrown at our students on the daily at 80 mph plus. My purpose is to bring some much-needed joy, happiness, and flexibility with life’s interruptions."

Jessica Lisi, fourth-grade English language arts and social studies teacher at Tanglewood Elementary

About inspiring a student: "That former fourth-grader, now college sophomore, was a tough sell on reading and his grades and test scores reflected it. He liked football and video games. He just didn’t want to read, and no one was going to make him. Except, I was obviously going to make him.

"So, I did what any logical professional educator would do in this circumstance, and I joined a fantasy football league. This gave me “street cred.” So, when I placed a book about football in this child’s hands, he — gasp — read it! Was this a master plan to steer him towards more books about my beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, ultimately ensuring the growth of our fan base? Maybe. But, that bond over football turned into a bond over reading."

Michelle Smith, 12th-grade and deferred students access and career experiences teacher at Lehigh Senior High School

About her journey: "God led me on a journey to special education while working on my industrial arts degree and participating with the Industrial Engineering Technology club as we worked with a local high school class of students with intellectual disabilities. We brought them into the university’s woodshop to teach them safe woodworking skills. This was eye opening for me and I knew my life was taking a wonderful turn ...."

About her teaching style: "I haven’t found a greater joy and passion than when I get to work with my students with special needs toward vocational skills. My teaching style is to have a firm hand, but a big heart. I expect a lot from them and hold them to that standard. Believing in them first often leads to students accomplishing tasks they initially doubted they could achieve."

Sarah Thornburg, ninth-12th-grade dance teacher at Cypress Lake High School

About dance education: "As a dancer from the age of 2, I realized that there was nothing like being able to express yourself through movement. When students walk through the dance room doors, what has always been barriers —the ability to speak English, reading levels or GPAs — all vanish and there is a sense of equality. Students are asked to bring their individuality and self-expression to the space, allowing it to be celebrated.

About expectations: "I make sure that the main characters — the students — have everything they need to set themselves up for success. They are adaptable and self-regulating. They know how to collaborate, problem solve, and stay cool under pressure. They have the ability to think outside the box, take chances, make mistakes, and fail. They can be a team player as well as a leader. They have their own unique voice and practice time management. Dedication, passion, grit."

