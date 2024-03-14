Golden Apple winners: Lee County teachers surprised in class with cheers, tears, hugs

Six teachers. Six shiny, golden, apple-shaped trophies. And a morning full of laughter, tears and cheers.

That's what it was like Thursday when the "Golden Apple Express" bus rolled into five Lee County schools to surprise teachers in their classrooms.

"We got a Golden Apple teacher here!" organizer Marshall T. Bower hollered at one point after his crew of news reporters and awards presenters poured into a classroom.

Some teachers cried. Some grinned. Some just stood there, mouth open, trying to process what was happening as the news cameras clicked.

"Oh my God!" said a grinning Jill Klausing at Dunbar High School. "Oh, thank you! Thank you!"

The Golden Apple awards team started its trophy-giving journey at 7:06 a.m. Thursday at The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools office in downtown Fort Myers. In the morning darkness, the team of board members, sponsors and local business leaders piled onto a tour bus Bower called the “Golden Apple Express.” Then they visited five Lee County public schools in five hours.

Everywhere they went, they were met with wide eyes, tears, laughter, hugs and thunderous applause – both from the award presenters and the teachers' students.

The Golden Apple trophy means to lot, said a teary-eyed Michelle Smith of Lehigh Senior High School. She cradled her gleaming, apple-shaped trophy as smiling students and award presenters surrounded her in her ESE (Exceptional Student Education) class.

"It's a lot of hard work, and it is kind of recognition that I'm doing the right things," Smith said. "And it just helps to keep me on fire (and maintain) the passion that I have for teaching and my students. They teach me every day. They're the ones that have earned this."

The six winners, in order of their awards Thursday, were:

Sara Kizzire of Lehigh Senior High

Michelle Smith of Lehigh Senior High

Jill Klausing of Dunbar High

Christine Bartz of Pine Island Elementary

Jessica Lisi of Tanglewood Elementary

And Sarah Thornburg of Cypress Lake High

Those six names were kept a closely guarded secret until Thursday. None of the teachers knew they’d won until their classroom door flew open and people burst into the room.

"It’s the best day of the year, actually," said Bower, president and CEO of the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, the organization that hands out the awards. “As one of the kids put it at one of the schools: This is the best day ever. Because we’re celebrating teachers. And we get to see the difference that they make in these students' lives."

The foundation gives out the Golden Apples every year. Each teacher won $3,000 Thursday and was invited to attend an April 19 awards banquet at Caloosa Sound Convention Center. Their schools also won $500.

Thirty Lee County teachers were named finalists in January for the 37th-annual Golden Apple Teacher Recognition Program (aka the Golden Apple awards). The winners were chosen from more than 3,000 nominations.

Here’s a closer look at all six Golden Apple winners:

Sara Kizzire of Lehigh Senior High School

Teaching subject: Biology

Age: 34

Grade: 9

Years teaching: 12

How she feels about winning a Golden Apple: "I'm just overwhelmed. But (it's) amazing!"

Why she became a teacher: "When I was 4 years old, I said I wanted to be a teacher. That's always been it. School is my safe place."

Her teaching style: "School's always my safe place. … And so I come every day to make sure they have a place where they know they're gonna be safe."

She added that she never gives up on the kids. "No matter how low they've gone, there's always a chance they can come back. And you just don't ever give up on 'em."

What her principal said: "(She has an) enthusiasm for teaching and helping the next generation be successful," said Lehigh Senior High principal Darya Grote. "She comes in every day with a smile on her face and ready to do whatever it takes."

Michelle Smith of Lehigh Senior High School

Teaching subject: ESE (Exceptional Student Education)

Age: 50

Grade: 12 and deferred students up to age 22

Years teaching: 27

How she feels about winning a Golden Apple: "I'm very passionate about my job, and I hope that this just inspires other teachers and future teachers."

Why she became a teacher: "I was an only child of a single mother, and I made my teachers be the adult to listen to. Because I can't complain to my mother about my mother. My teachers were the people that I turned to. And I realized there was such a need for that. I really wanted to be there for other kids who just needed someone to turn to and to feel safe."

Her teaching style: "My teaching philosophy is a big heart and a firm hand. I'm very tough, but they know I love them. … My students remind me every day to not take life too, too seriously and to just kinda push through. No challenge is too hard. And just keep pushing forward. They're just so amazing, and I want the world to see how amazing they are."

What her principal said: "I have always said that it takes a special kind of person not just to be an educator, but an educator of those that really need that extra support," Grote said. "And she is the epitome of that. She goes above and beyond and makes sure that everybody has an even and fair playing field for success."

Jill Klausing of Dunbar High School

Teaching subject: Intensive reading

Age: 47

Grade: 12

Years Teaching: 23

How she feels about winning a Golden Apple: "I would've worn a better outfit and maybe would've done my hair a little bit!" she joked about being surprised in class. "But no, I wasn't expecting it. I just love teaching here. This is like the icing on the cake."

Why she became a teacher: She was a communications major at Ohio State University who wanted to be a TV journalist and instead went into social work and then teaching. "I love my subject area and I love teenagers. Teenagers are really cool, and so am I. What a perfect combination (laughs)."

Her teaching style: "I think my main purpose in life right now is to bring joy. I went through a very advanced-level breast cancer (several years ago) … and it just really gives you a purpose of what you want to do in your life.

"I've got a lot of kids who – and this is shocking, this is SHOCKING – do not want to come to school some days. And I want them to have fun and to bring them joy and to just have fun memories together."

What her principal said: "Jill is one of the most positive educators I've ever come into contact with over my 39-year career," said Dunbar High principal Carl Burnside. "She believes in all kids, truly. … She's authentic. That energy, that positivity. That's her every single day, every hour."

Christine Bartz of Pine Island Elementary School

Teaching grade: Kindergarten

Age: 49

Years teaching: 21

How she feels about winning a Golden Apple: "Very overwhelmed, very surprised. … I don't even know what to say. I'm just very speechless."

Why she became a teacher: "I taught at a pre-school, and I had a student that I definitely made a difference with. And I thought, 'Wow, if I can do this for one student, one child, I wonder how many (more) I can do this with?"

Her teaching style: "It depends. You look at the kind of students that you have. Every year it's different. I never use the same lesson plans. … It really kind of depends on the class that I have."

What her principal said: "She makes learning fun for the students," said Pine Island Elementary principal Michael Galbreath. "She's dedicated and hard-working and she loves her students. … She makes learning fun for her students."

Jessica Lisi of Tanglewood Elementary School

Teaching subjects: English language arts and social studies

Age: 43

Grade: 4

Years teaching: 22

How she feels about winning a Golden Apple: "It means everything. Just to be recognized for the work – not just for me [but for other Lee County teachers]."

Why she became a teacher: "I always loved reading. And (this was) the opportunity to bring my love of reading and my love of children together."

Her teaching secret: "I really love what I do. I really love the kids. Even my worst day as a teacher is the best. And I hope that that shines through in everything that I do."

What her principal said: "The moment I hired her, she had that golden touch," said Tanglewood Elementary principal Linda Buckley. "She's humble. She works really hard. She makes a difference in their lives."

Sarah Thornburg of Cypress Lake High School Center for the Arts

Teaching subject: Dance

Age: 41

Grades: 9-12

Years teaching: 18

How she feels about winning a Golden Apple: It means a lot to her, she said, because her mom, Vicki Wilson, was also a Golden Apple-winning teacher. "She's my role model. And I never thought I could win this. ... I'm in shock."

Why she became a teacher: Her first dancing teacher, Patty Gair, taught her at Cypress Lake High. "Every day in class, she inspired me to want to dance. And want to teach. To make the impact that she had on me with other students."

Her teaching style: "It's being a safe space for students to express themselves and feel the opportunity to take chances and explore within a safe environment."

What her school principal said: "She does all aspects of a production – she choreographs it, every attention to detail," says Cypress Lake High principal Angela Roles. "She loves not only her craft, but she loves kids. She loves them."

