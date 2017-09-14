Teacher Spends 70 Hours Creating Incredible 'Harry Potter'-Themed Classroom

An Oregon teacher transformed his classroom into a magical oasis.

Kyle Hubler is in his fourth year of teaching seventh and eighth graders at Evergreen Middle School in Hillsboro. When he found out he’d be moving to a new classroom for the 2017-2018 school year, he decided to decorate it around one of his and his students’ favorite themes: Harry Potter.

An Oregon teacher transformed his classroom into a Harry Potter-themed oasis. (Courtesy of Kyle Hubler)

"I love Harry Potter because of the impact it had on me as a kid," Hubler said. (Courtesy of Kyle Hubler)

“I love Harry Potter because of the impact it had on me as a kid. Being a kid can be tough sometimes ― there were times when I felt weird and that I didn’t belong to any circle of friends, and reading the books was a way to escape that and feel like I did belong,” Hubler told HuffPost.

“As I grew up, I became more skilled in socializing and developed stronger connections with friends, but the lessons in the books about acceptance, loyalty, and integrity stayed with me and inform a lot of the philosophy I have in my approach to teaching and how I interact with my students,” he added.

In total, Hubler spent about 70 hours over the course of five weeks setting everything up. (Courtesy of Kyle Hubler)