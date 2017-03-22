Teacher Accused of Sexual Relations With Student Smiled in Mugshot Because She's Innocent: Lawyer

A married teacher arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teenage student was smiling in her mugshot because she's innocent, said her lawyer.

"You've got a young lady who was arrested on the statement of a 17-year-old kid with no corroborating evidence," Sarah Fowlkes' lawyer Jason Nassour told NBC 5.

He added that "this isn't a guilty person sitting there like they just got caught. When everything's fleshed out it won't be as it appears."

Cops say she had "sexual contact" with a 17-year-old student. She has been suspended and "will not return to the school district," authorities said. She was arrested on Monday.

Fowlkes is a teacher of anatomy and physiology at Lockhart High School, near Austin, Texas. She once wrote on the school's web page: "I have very high expectations of myself as a teacher as well as of my students."

In a photo from her Facebook page, she's pictured dressed in a Playboy bunny costume.

Detectives launched the investigation on March 10 after getting a tip from a school administrator which led them to the student, police said.

“Their contact was of a sexual nature,” police said in a report.

Police said she had “sexual contact with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire” of the student.

While posing for her police mugshot, "she couldn't wipe the smile off her face," according to a report.

According to reports, Fowlkes celebrated her birthday with her husband of four years before she turned herself into police.

“Lockhart parents entrust their children to us every day, and it is something we do not take lightly,” schools superintendent Susan Bohn said in a statement.

