TDOT wants to fix I-40 traffic. What about all the unfinished projects in Knoxville?

As the Tennessee Department of Transportation embarks on a $115 million, multiyear planning process for easing congestion on the Interstates 40/75 corridor in West Knoxville, it still has several ongoing and upcoming projects in Knox County totaling over $1 billion.

With its own kind of fanfare at a busy weigh station earlier this month, TDOT announced a new planning strategy to ease congestion on the state's busiest roadway, which could include adding "choice lanes," a construction effort some experts say could cost billions of dollars.

The new planning strategy is the first time TDOT is taking the 18-mile stretch into account all at once, rather than piece by piece. Its plan includes updates to busy interchanges at Watt Road and Campbell Station Road in West Knox County.

Before it begins preliminary planning for the Big One over the next 18 to 24 months, here is a look at TDOT's ongoing projects around Knoxville and when they are expected to finish.

Interstate 640

When did it start? July 2022

When does TDOT say it will be done? Aug. 31, 2024 (Originally Nov. 30, 2023)

How much will it cost? $21 million

TDOT is still repaving road and repairing bridges on I-640, the 10-mile downtown bypass of I-40. The project is split into two parts by the I-275 interchange. TDOT finished the first phase in the western part in 2021.

Phase one was simpler than phase two, which is ongoing and has faced multiple delays. TDOT delayed the project nine months in October 2023, pushing the estimated completion date to Aug. 31, 2024 due to added bridge repair work and winter weather constraints.

Phase two included a process called rubblization, in which powerful hydraulic machines smash the roadway into rubble, which forms the base for new asphalt. Rubblization ended in September 2022 and crews from contractor Rogers Group are still working to repave and restripe the road.

Much of the I-640 work is now focused on bridges, which has required slight traffic shifts, especially near the Broadway and Washington Pike exits.

Rogers Group is currently coordinating with a railroad and its consultants to begin work on bridge repairs over Nora Road. After that work is finished, the second phase of bridge repairs will begin, said TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.

"The bridges over Rutledge Pike in both the eastbound and westbound directions needing repair require weekend closures due to the proximity to the Interstate 40 interchange. The bridges over Rutledge Pike also require further coordination with the railroad," Nagi told Knox News. "A date for this work to begin has not yet been established by the contractor at this time."

Finished just in time for the World's Fair in 1982, I-640 conveys between 66,000 and 87,000 vehicles per day, according to TDOT.

As crews update the aging roadway, its three lanes in each direction have been reduced to two and its speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph. After a pause in repaving during winter, crews resumed work this spring.

Chapman Highway

When did it start? 2016

When does TDOT say it will be done? 2025

How much will it cost? $275 million to $300 million

For over a decade, TDOT has been planning and executing updates to Chapman Highway along 17 miles in Knox, Blount and Sevier counties.

The project is split into six smaller parts, according to TDOT. Of the four smaller parts in Knox County, two are completed, one is under construction and another is waiting for funding. Tennessee is a "pay as you go" state, meaning projects can't advance until funding is secured.

Completed : Intersection improvements at John Sevier Highway

Completed : Widening from four lanes to five lanes with a center turn lane on a 0.9-mile stretch from Evans Road to Burnett Lane

Expected 2025 : Widening from four lanes to five lanes with a center turn lane on a one-mile stretch from Hendron Chapel Road to south of Simpson Road

Waiting for funding: Intersection improvements and road widening at various locations along a 10.3-mile stretch from Blount Avenue in Knoxville to near Boyds Creek Highway in Seymour

The last and longest segment of the Chapman Highway updates was not included for funding in TDOT's first 10-year plan, released Dec. 18, 2023.

Alcoa Highway

When did it start? 2016

When does TDOT say it will be done? 2027 in Knox County, TBD in Blount County

How much will it cost? $70.3 million in Knox County

TDOT has been working on Alcoa Highway for a long time, but the end is in sight.

In Knox County, the agency will widen the road in three segments. One segment, from north of Maloney Road to Woodson Drive, was completed in summer 2023. If you are driving from Knoxville to McGhee Tyson Airport, this stretch is between two unfinished stretches.

Expected summer 2025 : From south of Little River to north of Maloney Road

Expected summer 2027: From Woodson Drive to Cherokee Trail interchange

Some traffic is affected by the construction. Check the TDOT traffic impacts page for updates.

Weaving Emory Road interchange on horizon

When will it start? 2025

When does TDOT say it will be done? TBD

How much will it cost? $33.3 million

TDOT plans to change the interchange at Exit 112 in Powell from a regular diamond to a diverging diamond interchange. If you've ever driven through one of these weaving patterns, which allow traffic to travel on the left hand side of the road, you might remember the strange configuration.

Diverging diamond interchanges, first developed in France, cost less money to build, allow shorter traffic light cycles, and reduce crashes. They also allow more cars to flow through the interchange, the main reason TDOT wants to make the change.

East Tennessee drivers were some of the first in the nation to experience the unique roadway design: The interchange of Middlesettlements Road with Alcoa Highway in Maryville was only the fifth diverging diamond interchange in the nation when it was completed in 2010.

New I-40/I-75 exit coming

A new $523 million Sharps Gap exit off of I-40/I-75 is coming. TDOT expects to begin construction in 2035, after it wraps up planning and land acquisition in 2031. The new interchange was included in TDOT's 10-year plan and will be revisited annually to see if adjustments are needed, Nagi said.

TDOT also will make $61.8 million dollars of updates to the Watt Road exit beginning in 2027. Though both projects are included for funding in the agency's 10-year plan, neither will receive funds from the state's $3 billion Transportation Modernization Act.

Updates to the Watt Road and Campbell Station Road exits are included in TDOT's new I-40/I-75 corridor project announced April 5.

To learn more about TDOT's projects across East Tennessee, visit www.tn.gov/tdot/projects.

Daniel Dassow is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: TDOT in Knoxville: When will road construction projects be finished?