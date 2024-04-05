TDOT plans $150M improvements for I-40, I-75 near Watt, Campbell Station roads

More than $150 million in Interstate 40 improvements are coming around Watt Road and Campbell Station Road, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced April 5.

All Knox County drivers know the experience of getting stuck in traffic on the I-40/I-75 corridor – the busiest stretch of interstate in the state.

TDOT is also evaluating whether the trendy "choice lanes" could work along the I-40 corridor.

Butch Eley, Deputy Governor and Commissioner of Transportation for Tennessee, speaks during a TDOT press conference on Friday, April 5, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.

The comprehensive plan is meant to ease traffic on the 18-mile stretch between the Loudon County interchange and the I-640 interchange in Knox County.

It will be funded through the $750 million East Tennessee got to address infrastructure in Gov. Bill Lee's $3 billion transportation plan passed in 2023.

Local and state leaders made the announcement April 5 at a Knox County weigh station just west of the busy Campbell Station Road exit.

"Does anybody doubt we've got a little traffic going on in West Knoxville," said Butch Eley, deputy governor and TDOT commissioner, referencing the traffic whizzing behind him during the press conference.

The legislation "fundamentally changes how transportation is going to be done in Tennessee," Eley said.

"Choice lanes" are an additional lane with less traffic that drivers would have to pay to use. It's like the TSA PreCheck lane of highways.

I-40 in Knoxville traffic solutions proposed in the past

TDOT has studied ways to ease traffic, like adding a new lane in each direction between the I-40/75 interchange and Lovell Road, which would cost $68.4 million, according to a technical report from 2022.

Adding a lane in each direction as well as an auxiliary lane in each direction from Exit 373 to Exit 374 would cost $79 million, TDOT said.

The county has explored the bigger and bolder option of a new bypass so drivers can avoid the interstate altogether, though the project could cost billions of dollars.

Knox County lawmakers passed a resolution in 2023 asking the state to look into creating a bypass to connect I-640 and I-75.

Back in 2010, plans for a bypass called the “Orange Route” did not make it past the environmental study phase. Its $1 billion price tag was too much for the amount of traffic it would divert, experts said.

The route would have connected I-75 in Anderson County near East Wolf Valley Road at the north end to the I-75/I-40 split in Loudon County at the south end.

