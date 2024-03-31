TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Johnson City man, Mark “Shoestring” Nichols

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for Mark “Shoestring” Nichols, 53, on behalf of the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

A post by the TBI said Nichols is 6’01”, 165 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair. He is missing two fingers on his left hand and has a long, gray beard.

He was last seen at his residence in Johnson City on March 27 and last spoke with his family at 3:00 a.m. that morning, the TBI said.

Nichols is reported to have several medical conditions that may impair his ability to return safely on his own. He is known to ride trains, according to the TBI.

The TBI asks the community to please report any sightings of Nichols or information on his disappearance to the JCPD at 423-434-6125 or contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Photo: TBI

