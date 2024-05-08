Task force working on drug cases

Warren Dillaway, Star Beacon, Ashtabula, Ohio
·1 min read

May 8—Drug charges have been filed against an Ashtabula man after an investigation that led to a property in the 1200 block of West 8th Street, according to a press release from Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.

Nicholas Greathouse was charged with trafficking in cocaine after 70 grams of crack cocaine and more than $2,700 in cash was seized during the execution of a search warrant at the West 8th Street property.

"The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County, with assistance from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, executed the search warrant after a six-month investigation into drug trafficking at the residence," Niemi said.

He said additional charges are expected to be filed against a second suspect once lab results are returned.

"Anyone with drug information is encouraged to contact the CEAAC on its tip-line at 440-576-3518 or via its Facebook page, with all tips confidential," Niemi said.