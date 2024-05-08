Task force working on drug cases

May 8—Drug charges have been filed against an Ashtabula man after an investigation that led to a property in the 1200 block of West 8th Street, according to a press release from Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.

Nicholas Greathouse was charged with trafficking in cocaine after 70 grams of crack cocaine and more than $2,700 in cash was seized during the execution of a search warrant at the West 8th Street property.

"The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County, with assistance from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, executed the search warrant after a six-month investigation into drug trafficking at the residence," Niemi said.

He said additional charges are expected to be filed against a second suspect once lab results are returned.

"Anyone with drug information is encouraged to contact the CEAAC on its tip-line at 440-576-3518 or via its Facebook page, with all tips confidential," Niemi said.