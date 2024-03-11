Task Force joins search for 2 suspects in killing of Athens 3-year-old

A 3-year-old boy was slain in this home March 8 in Athens after police said gang members riddled the home with bullets.

A manhunt continued Monday for two teens sought for the slaying of a 3-year-old Athens boy, who was killed when a bullet tore through a wall in his home and pierced his chest.

Athens-Clarke police are searching for Jayden Brown, 16, and Dakious Echols, 18, both of Athens on several charges including murder.

A third suspect, Julian Cubillos, 17, of Lawrenceville was arrested shortly after the shooting, which occurred at Hallmark Mobile Home Park on Spring Valley Road. He remains in the Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond.

The victim, Kyron Zarco-Smith, was hit by a bullet late Friday afternoon as he sat on a sofa with his 9-year-old brother, who was wounded by a bullet that grazed his leg, according to police.

A police forensics tech marked one of the holes showing where a bullet entered the home.

The Clarke County School District issued a statement Sunday to parents that, due to the wounding of a student who attends Howard B. Stroud Elementary School, increased security measures will be taken until the two suspects are apprehended. A more rigorous screening of campus visitors will take place, the district said.

“We know that this shooting has shaken our community and that many of our students will need help processing these events,” the statement reads.

Athens-Clarke police officers are being assisted in the manhunt by the Violent Gang Safe Streets Tasks Force, a unit composed of federal, state and local officers, according to police Lt. Jody Thomson.

Police have also sought information from the public and announced that Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to their capture. Anonymous tips are accepted by calling 706-705-4775 or those with information can reach Detective Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060.

“There has been a lot of public input and a lot of helpful information given,” Thompson said Monday.

All three suspects are charged with violating the state’s gang law, but Thompson said he couldn’t comment on a gang affiliation.

Thompson did say that the shooting, which occurred outside the victim’s home, does appear to be gang related. At least seven bullets pierced the front of the mobile home.

The arrest of Cubillos occurred in Jackson County at about 6:30 p.m. or about an hour after the shooting in Athens.

During the investigation, Athens-Clarke police issued a lookout for a white Jeep Cherokee driven by Cubillos. A Jackson County sheriff's deputy patrolling on U.S. Highway 129 spotted the northbound Jeep and began following the vehicle. The officer observed the Jeep stop at the Arcade Food Mart in the city limits of Arcade, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy reported he confronted Cubillos and ordered him out of the Jeep and to put his hands in the air. When a backup officer arrived, the deputy put the suspect in handcuffs.

The deputy searched for weapons on Cubillos, but did not find any, according to the report. The officer reported that while they awaited the arrival of an Athens-Clarke police officer, that Cubillos made no statements, nor was he asked any questions.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Task force joins search for suspects in slaying of Athens boy