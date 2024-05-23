‘Targeted violence between two groups’: Wichita woman dies at hospital, police say

A 21-year-old Wichita woman died Wednesday night after being taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis with a gunshot wound, Wichita police Capt. Aaron Moses said during a news conference Thursday morning.

Police were called for a walk-in shooting victim at 9:24 p.m.

Jadidah Ponce died at the hospital.

“At this point in the investigation, the details that can be released are limited. We are still actively investigating this case and know that there are additional witnesses who have not provided a statement or cooperated with this investigation,” Moses said. “This appears to be a case of targeted violence between two particular groups of people and not a random shooting. Our investigators are processing multiple crime scenes related to this homicide.”

There was another homicide Wednesday evening, bringing the city’s total homicides this year to at least 21. There were 12 at this time last year.