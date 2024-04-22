Target store in Woodbury on lockdown; SWAT team dispatched to ‘active scene’
A SWAT team was dispatched Monday morning to the Target store in Woodbury Village for an “active scene,” police said.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigates when law enforcement officers uses force, said the agency is responding to a use-of-force incident at the location in Woodbury on Monday afternoon.
The store, located near Valley Creek and Interstate 494, was placed on lockdown, police said.
“The public is asked to stay away from the Valley Creek Plaza area,” police said in a statement posted on Facebook. “If in the immediate area, shelter in place.”
Police said they could not comment further at this time. The BCA said it will release information when the preliminary investigation is complete.
