Target Is Doing Free Two-Day Shipping for the Holidays

We did a double take when we heard the news: Starting today through right before Christmas, Target is offering free two-day shipping to all its customers. You don't have to hit a purchase minimum, you don't have to be a REDcard holder, you don't have to live in a certain place—the option is available coast to coast for everyone. Dreams do come true!

It's an especially sweet deal for those of us who have to live through the hell that is winter. (No more schlepping heavy bags home in the snow!) And then there's this much more wholesome reason to take part in Target's two-day shipping: “We want to make the busy holiday season easier for our guests so they can spend more time with their family and friends,” says Brian Cornell, Target's CEO, in the announcement.

We have to admit, this exciting news is also very dangerous to our wallets, because we're definitely not just shopping for toilet paper at Target. (Who are you if you aren't also checking out with a random top, six candles, and a lamp you don't need in your cart?!) Luckily, the store has all this great under-$25 home decor right now, and we've conveniently rounded up our favorite finds.

If two-day shipping just isn't fast enough for you (a.k.a. you're high maintenance and/or forgot to get cinnamon for the pumpkin pie recipe you're making RIGHT NOW), Target also announced it has expanded its same-day delivery with Shipt, which is now available in hundreds of markets across 46 states. You order whatever you need through the Shipt app, and a very nice someone will shop the store for you, arriving at your door in as little as one hour. Pie crisis averted!