Target has cut back where it sells Pride Month merchandise. Columbia is likely included

A small collection of rainbow-themed, but not LGBTQ Pride-centric party items on display Wednesday at the Columbia location of Target. The same items are available online in Target's LGBTQ Pride Shop and the company has scaled back where it is providing in-store sales of Pride-related merchandise.

Target is cutting back on where it provides in-store sales of its LGBTQ Pride collection. Is it happening in Columbia?

Target, last year, faced widespread conservative criticism over its Pride Month collection. As of Wednesday, there were no Pride-specific displays ahead of the June 1 start of Pride Month at the Columbia location. Some rainbow-themed but not Pride-centric party products also listed in Target's LGBTQ+ Shop online were available in Columbia.

Target in a statement notes its Pride collection is "curated based on guest insights and consumer research. These items, starting at $3, will be available in select stores and on Target.com."

Target did not provide responses to inquiries related to whether the Columbia location had enough sales last year to warrant in-store Pride collection sales this year or what products would be in-store if it had.

The Target Pride Month collection is smaller than in previous years, USA Today noted, referencing Minneapolis Star Tribune reporting. The Columbia Tribune is part of the USA Today Network.

"Target is committed to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month and year-round," a Target spokesperson said in a message to the Tribune. "Most importantly, we want to create a welcoming and supportive environment for our LGBTQIA+ team members, which reflects our culture of care for the over 400,000 people who work at Target. We have long offered benefits and resources for the community, and we will have internal programs to celebrate Pride 2024.”

Target is not the only retailer with Pride Month collections. Walmart, like Target, is working with LGBTQ-owned businesses to bring their apparel, accessories, kitchenware, food products and more to stores.

Other corporate retailers with Pride Month-specific collections include JCPenney, Kohl's, Disney, Levi's and American Eagle, among others.

Locally, in past years, Buff City Soap and Smallcakes has sold special Pride Month related items. Mid-MO PrideFest, scheduled Sept. 28-29, also has its own shop of items.

A local tattoo shop is getting ready for Pride Month with a flash sale.

From May 31 to June 1, Immortal Art, 2405 W. Ash St., Suite R, is offering $50 for up to 2-inch or $100 for up to 4-inch full color Pride-related ink. Online appointment bookings are needed ahead of time.

