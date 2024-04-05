Tampa woman who posed as teen, molested boy, charged with more child sex crimes: police

Video above: Tampa police say woman posed as home-school student, molested boy she met online (previous report)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman accused of posing as a homeschool teenager and molesting a boy she met online was charged with additional child sex crimes.

Alyssa Zinger, 23, was arrested again on Thursday, according to Hillsborough County Jail records.

Madeline Soto’s cause of death won’t be released, medical examiner’s office says

A spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said detectives identified four additional victims connected to Zinger’s online activity. The agency was tipped off to Zinger’s alleged “inappropriate relationship” with a child on Oct. 19, 2023.

Zinger was accused of posing as a 14-year-old home-school student when she met the boy on social media. The first victim was identified by police as a middle school boy between the ages of 12 and 15, according to a TPD arrest report.

She was also accused of sending child exploitation material involving the victim and another middle schooler to several other children on Snapchat. According to the arrest report, Zinger and the middle schooler engaged in sexual activity approximately 30 times, as reported by the victim.

He also said Zinger told him she molested other boys between the ages of 13 and 15, detectives said.

At the time of Zinger’s first arrest, she was charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation. Her second arrest tacked on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation (victim 12-15), two counts of lewd or lascivious battery, possession of child pornography, in-state transmission of child pornography by electronic device, and sexual cyber harassment.

As of this report, police have not released additional information about the new charges.

Zinger had her first court appearance on Friday. She’s due back for a pre-trial hearing on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.